|
|
TUSCALOOSA - James Lamar Duncan, age 69, of Tuscaloosa, Ala., passed away on April 2, 2019 at Hospice of West Alabama. A private graveside service will be held at Tuscaloosa Memorial Park with Rev. Jon Killingsworth and Tuscaloosa Memorial Chapel Funeral Home directing.
He was preceded in death by his father, William Duncan; and his mother, Agnes Duncan.
Survivors include her daughter, Allison Joyce Pope (Jeremy) of Cottondale, Alabama; son, James Lamar Duncan, Jr. (Suzie) of Tuscaloosa, Alabama; sister, Carol Duncan Earp of Tuscaloosa, Alabama; four precious granddaughters, Marion Alma Price Duncan and Jamison Elizabeth Duncan of Tuscaloosa, Alabama, Morgan Lane Kimbrough and Madyson Shane Kimbrough of Cottondale, Alabama.
Mr. Duncan was born on November 3, 1949 to William and Agnes Duncan of Tuscaloosa. He was a 1968 graduate of Tuscaloosa High School and served in the United States Navy.
Honorary Pallbearers are Hospice of West Alabama, Dr. George Miller and Dr. John Miller.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of West Alabama.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Apr. 4, 2019