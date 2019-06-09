|
FAYETTE - James Lawrence Plowman, age 70, of Fayette, Ala., passed away June 6, 2019 at his daughter's residence in Northport. Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. Monday, June 10, 2019, at Big Hill Baptist Church with Rev. Trey Kelley and Rev. Ralph Smith officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery with Skelton Funeral Home of Reform directing. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church.
He was preceded in death by his grandson, Dustin Brown; granddaughter, Chelsea Brown; his parents; one brother, William Ernest Plowman and one sister, Shirley Driver.
Survivors include his wife of 48 years, Linda Robertson Plowman; his daughter, Tracy Brown; one son, Jeremy Plowman; one granddaughter, Alexis Brown; his four-legged companion, Jake and special friend, Danny Anderson.
Lawrence was born June 2, 1949. He lived most of his adult life in the Zion community. He worked at Weyerhaeuser for many years. He was a simple man, liked the simple things. He had a love for Harley Davidson Motorcycles, tinkering outside and Johnny Cash. He loved watching westerns and was an avid history channel watcher. He could tell you anything about history.
He was a great husband, Daddy, Paw Paw and friend. He had a very special kind of love for his little pumpkin (Alexis).
Lawrence leaves behind a legacy of strength and courage and will be forever missed by his family.
Pallbearers will be Tony Shirley, Jerry Ray, Colon Dyer, Jerry Wilson, Jim Parker and Raiford Walters.
Special thanks to our family and friends, Dr. Coppock, Dr. Dubay, Joanna and the staff at Lewis and Faye Manderson Cancer Center, 2nd floor DCH SE, Jan's Pharmacy and Alacare Hospice.
The family requests everyone wear black shirts and blue jeans for the simple man, Lawrence Plowman.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on June 9, 2019