TUSCALOOSA - James Lee Darnell of Tuscaloosa, Ala., passed July 16, 2020. Graveside services will be 2 p.m. Monday, July 20, 2020, at Tuscaloosa Memorial Park with Heritage Chapel Funeral Home & Cremations, a Dignity Memorial Provider, directing.
He was preceded in death by his parents, siblings and wife, Jane Darnell.
Survivors include his children: Robin Darnell Pierluisi, husband Guillermo; Scott Darnell, wife Trudy, daughter Stephany, Beth; David Darnell, wife Kristin, son Connor; Ann Darnell Leach, Bill, sons Clay and Tyler.
Mr. Darnell was married for 31 years. He was a member of the Tuscaloosa Police Force for 25 years. He worked patrol, juvenile, narcotics, special assignments from local and state police; retired as a Sergeant. He was also a medic at the VA. He enjoyed NASCAR and was a racecar driver, but decided to become a police officer in lieu of a professional career. He loved Alabama football fanatically and had no problem yelling "Roll Tide" at any moment. He preferred the mountains to the beach, reading, hunting and fishing, and of course, cars.
