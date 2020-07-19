1/
James Lee Darnell
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
TUSCALOOSA - James Lee Darnell of Tuscaloosa, Ala., passed July 16, 2020. Graveside services will be 2 p.m. Monday, July 20, 2020, at Tuscaloosa Memorial Park with Heritage Chapel Funeral Home & Cremations, a Dignity Memorial Provider, directing.
He was preceded in death by his parents, siblings and wife, Jane Darnell.
Survivors include his children: Robin Darnell Pierluisi, husband Guillermo; Scott Darnell, wife Trudy, daughter Stephany, Beth; David Darnell, wife Kristin, son Connor; Ann Darnell Leach, Bill, sons Clay and Tyler.
Mr. Darnell was married for 31 years. He was a member of the Tuscaloosa Police Force for 25 years. He worked patrol, juvenile, narcotics, special assignments from local and state police; retired as a Sergeant. He was also a medic at the VA. He enjoyed NASCAR and was a racecar driver, but decided to become a police officer in lieu of a professional career. He loved Alabama football fanatically and had no problem yelling "Roll Tide" at any moment. He preferred the mountains to the beach, reading, hunting and fishing, and of course, cars.
Condolences may be offered at www.HeritageChapelTuscaloosa.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
20
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Tuscaloosa Memorial Park
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Heritage Chapel Funeral Home
5200 Old Birmingham Hwy
Tuscaloosa, AL 35404
2055533555
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Heritage Chapel Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved