GORDO – James Leon "Jimbo" Fair, Jr., age 63, of Gordo, Ala., died July 23, 2019, at Hospice of West Alabama. Services will be 11 a.m. Saturday, July 27, 2019, at Hannah United Methodist Church with Rev. Byron Fair officiating. Burial will follow in Hannah United Methodist Church Cemetery with Skelton Funeral Home of Reform directing. Visitation will be Friday, July 26, 2019 from 6 – 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Jean Fair Martin.
Survivors include his daughters, Erica Fair and Michelle Bailey; sons, Eric Fair and Patrick Fair (Bonnie); father, James Leon Fair; sisters, Debbie Elmore (Ken), Sherri Dillard (Randy), and Marie Boyd; stepsister, Cindy Gray; brother, Keith Fair (Nancy); stepbrother, Jamie Chapman (Candy); grandchildren, Fisher and Gabby Bailey, Maggie and James Fair; and nieces and nephews, Drew Elmore (Jen), Luke Dillard, Heath Boyd, Jill Jones (Dusty) and Byron Fair (Courtney).
"Jimbo" was a lifelong resident of Gordo. He graduated from Gordo High School in 1973. As a young man, he loved drag racing and carried a love of cars throughout his life. He was employed by Weyerhaeuser and B.F. Goodrich. Always ready with a smile or witty comment, he never met a stranger and was always willing to help someone in need. He wouldn't want anyone to grieve his passing, but celebrate life by "keeping a smile on your face and a song in your heart."
He was born September 26, 1955 to James Leon Fair and the late Jean Fair Martin. He was a beloved father, son, brother and grandfather.
The family would like to thank the entire staff at Hospice of West Alabama.
Pallbearers will be Walter Brown, Wayne Cooper, Mike Driver, Ben Fair, Ricky Harris, Perry Herring, Lonnie Jenkins and Glendon Junkin.
Honorary pallbearers are Marilyn Driver, Mark and Beverly Comerford and Annie Pearl Bailey.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to Hospice of West Alabama, 3851 Loop Rd., Tuscaloosa, AL 35404.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on July 26, 2019