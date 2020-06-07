TUSCALOOSA - James M. Gilliland, age 87, of Tuscaloosa, Ala., passed away June 5, 2020 at DCH Regional Medical Center. Services will be 2 p.m. Tuesday, June 9, 2020, at Memory Chapel Funeral Home with Rev. Billy Gray officiating. Burial will follow in Tuscaloosa Memorial Park with Memory Chapel Funeral Home, a Dignity Memorial Provider, directing. There will be no visitation.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Fred and Irene Wheat Gilliland; brothers, Wayne, Frederick, Richard Gilliland; first wife and mother of his daughter, Eloise Taylor Gilliland; and stepson, James Kenneth Palmer.
Survivors include his wife, Martha Gilliland; daughter, Carol E. Gilliland (Daphne); and sisters, Eddie Lou Tilley (Rex), Bonnie Brannon and Jo Ray (Billy). He was a loving uncle to his many nieces and nephews.
James was a very dedicated military man, proudly serving to protect over our country. He spent time in the Korean War, 1st Marine Division where he received a purple heart and a Korean Medal of honor. He was also presented a quilt of valor and certificate honoring his service by the Daughters of the American Revolution. He served in the Navy Reserve for 25 years. James retired from B. F. Goodrich, Reichhold Chemical and Tuscaloosa One place. He was a longtime member of Chapel Hill Baptist Church and Hopewell Baptist Church. James believed in hard work. He was a man of the highest moral integrity.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to West Alabama Humane Society, PO Box 70054, Tuscaloosa, AL 35407 (www.humanesocietywa.org) or charity of your choice.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Jun. 7, 2020.