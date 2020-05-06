Tuscaloosa News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memory Chapel Funeral Home
2200 Skyland Blvd East
Tuscaloosa, AL 35405
(205) 553-1430
Graveside service
Thursday, May 7, 2020
2:00 PM
Resources
More Obituaries for James Johnson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Marshall Johnson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James Marshall Johnson Obituary
NORTHPORT - James Marshall Johnson, age 99, of Northport, Ala., passed away peacefully on May 3, 2020 at Hospice of West Alabama. Graveside services will be Thursday, May 7, 2020, at 2 p.m. with Pastor John Jenkins and Carl Wilson officiating and Memory Chapel Funeral Home, a Dignity Memorial Provider, directing.
He was preceded in death by his parents, George M. And Sally H. Johnson; wife, Jane Rhodes Johnson; brothers, Thomas E. Johnson, George M. Johnson, Jr., and John T. Johnson; sisters, Myrtle Johnson Peoples and Minnie Johnson Thomas; infant twin siblings; and great-grandson, Noah Austin Johnson.
Survivors include son, James R. "Bobby" Johnson (Linda) of Northport; grandchildren, Tandi Johnson Cameron of Northport and Lance Johnson (Stacey) of Northport; great- grandchildren, Daniel Cameron, Hugh Cameron, Carleigh Cameron, Maddalyn Johnson and Collyn Johnson; and brother, Walter E. Johnson (Hazel) of Cottondale.
He was born in Hale County on March 24, 1921. He was a Tech Corporal in the United States Army and served during World War II. He was the recipient of a Purple Heart. Marshall was employed at Gulf States Paper Co., Druid City Hospital and Warren Tire and Auto. He was an active member of Northport Baptist Church.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, Pallbearers would have been: Daniel Cameron, Hugh Cameron, Collyn Johnson, Tommy Brannan, Eddie Baker, Wallace Johnson, Pete Johnson, Paul Perry and Joe McDaniel.
Honorary pallbearers are: Northport Baptist Church Trailblazers, members of Northport Baptist Church, Dr. Debra Davis, Greg and Susan Hamrick, staff of Hamrick Highlands, staff of Warren Tire and Auto, and Hospice of West Alabama.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Northport Baptist Imagine Building Campaign and Hospice of West Alabama.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on May 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Memory Chapel Funeral Home
Download Now