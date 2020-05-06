|
|
NORTHPORT - James Marshall Johnson, age 99, of Northport, Ala., passed away peacefully on May 3, 2020 at Hospice of West Alabama. Graveside services will be Thursday, May 7, 2020, at 2 p.m. with Pastor John Jenkins and Carl Wilson officiating and Memory Chapel Funeral Home, a Dignity Memorial Provider, directing.
He was preceded in death by his parents, George M. And Sally H. Johnson; wife, Jane Rhodes Johnson; brothers, Thomas E. Johnson, George M. Johnson, Jr., and John T. Johnson; sisters, Myrtle Johnson Peoples and Minnie Johnson Thomas; infant twin siblings; and great-grandson, Noah Austin Johnson.
Survivors include son, James R. "Bobby" Johnson (Linda) of Northport; grandchildren, Tandi Johnson Cameron of Northport and Lance Johnson (Stacey) of Northport; great- grandchildren, Daniel Cameron, Hugh Cameron, Carleigh Cameron, Maddalyn Johnson and Collyn Johnson; and brother, Walter E. Johnson (Hazel) of Cottondale.
He was born in Hale County on March 24, 1921. He was a Tech Corporal in the United States Army and served during World War II. He was the recipient of a Purple Heart. Marshall was employed at Gulf States Paper Co., Druid City Hospital and Warren Tire and Auto. He was an active member of Northport Baptist Church.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, Pallbearers would have been: Daniel Cameron, Hugh Cameron, Collyn Johnson, Tommy Brannan, Eddie Baker, Wallace Johnson, Pete Johnson, Paul Perry and Joe McDaniel.
Honorary pallbearers are: Northport Baptist Church Trailblazers, members of Northport Baptist Church, Dr. Debra Davis, Greg and Susan Hamrick, staff of Hamrick Highlands, staff of Warren Tire and Auto, and Hospice of West Alabama.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Northport Baptist Imagine Building Campaign and Hospice of West Alabama.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on May 6, 2020