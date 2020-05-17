Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for James Bunnelle
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Maxwell Bunnelle Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James Maxwell Bunnelle Sr. Obituary
TUSCALOOSA - James Maxwell Bunnelle, Sr. passed away after a long illness on March 15, 2020 at the age of 78.
He was preceded in death by his father, Leon Maxwell Bunnelle; mother, Mary Cross Bunnelle; and daughter, Margaret Lisa Bunnelle.
Survivors include his wife, Kathleen Causey Bunnelle; son, James Maxwell Bunnelle, Jr.; and ex-wife/mother of his children, Patricia June Ivy.
Jim graduated from Tuscaloosa High School in the late 50s and was known for his prowess on the local bowling circuit. He worked at the Veterans Administration Hospital for over thirty years, dedicating his life to helping those most in need, retiring in the early 2000s. Jim believed in living life to the fullest. To his children, he passed on his boundless passion for music, movies, and books, teaching the importance of maintaining a sense of humor in the face of life's challenges. Jim was a gentle and generous man and will be missed dearly by all who loved him.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on May 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -