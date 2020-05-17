|
|
TUSCALOOSA - James Maxwell Bunnelle, Sr. passed away after a long illness on March 15, 2020 at the age of 78.
He was preceded in death by his father, Leon Maxwell Bunnelle; mother, Mary Cross Bunnelle; and daughter, Margaret Lisa Bunnelle.
Survivors include his wife, Kathleen Causey Bunnelle; son, James Maxwell Bunnelle, Jr.; and ex-wife/mother of his children, Patricia June Ivy.
Jim graduated from Tuscaloosa High School in the late 50s and was known for his prowess on the local bowling circuit. He worked at the Veterans Administration Hospital for over thirty years, dedicating his life to helping those most in need, retiring in the early 2000s. Jim believed in living life to the fullest. To his children, he passed on his boundless passion for music, movies, and books, teaching the importance of maintaining a sense of humor in the face of life's challenges. Jim was a gentle and generous man and will be missed dearly by all who loved him.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on May 17, 2020