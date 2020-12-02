James Milton Gurganus

James Milton Gurganus, age 85, passed away peacefully to be with the Lord on November 10, 2020, at home surrounded by his loving family.

He is preceded in death by his parents, John David and Martha Gurganus; son; Randy Gurganus, brother; Brady, Grady, Clement and J.D Gurganus; and sister; Lula Mae Knight.

Survivors include the love of his life and best friend of 59 years, Robbie Sue Gurganus, sons; Mark Gurganus (Dana), Phillip Gurganus (Robin), David Gurganus (Katharine), grandchildren; Heath Gurganus (Jordan), Meagan Gurganus, Taylor Gurganus, Hannah Gurganus, Kevin Gurganus (Stacy), Brandon Gurganus, Jessica Gurganus, Aaron Reed (Lindsey); and three great grandchildren; Oliver, Bethany, and Ahvay. He is also survived by his sisters; Pauline Smallwood, Zelma Nelson (Wayne), and Marie Gant (Leon), brother; Hubert Gurganus (Claudia), along with several nieces and nephews.

Milton was a graduate of Berry High School in the class of 54. After arriving in Tuscaloosa, his career started at the Central Foundry until pursuing an apprenticeship at Research and Development while attending the local trade school where he later received a machinist degree. After a brief period of employment with the GM&O Railroad, he took a job at BF Goodrich as a machinist in the maintenance department. He later retired from BF Goodrich in 1995 after 25 years of service. During this time period, he also started a side-line business/hobby as an entrepreneur with his excavating business; Gurganus & Sons Excavating. Through this business, he was able to meet and work for many people throughout the surrounding counties. After retirement, he took great joy in managing the Carolwood Free Will Baptist Church Cemetery. He was also an avid private pilot and exhibited a true passion for flying. He enjoyed spending time with his family and playing the guitar with various friends and groups. James was an active member of Northport First Free Will Baptist Church from 1954 until the late 1990's where he served as an usher/greeter until moving his membership to Carolwood Free Will Baptist Church. Above all his passion for his fellowman in sharing his faith and the gospel of Jesus Christ.

A graveside service will be held at 3:00 pm on Friday, November 13, 2020 at Carolwood Free Will Baptist Church Cemetery. Rev. Jim Perkins and Rev. Jimmy Holliman are officiating and Magnolia Chapel North is directing.

Pallbearers will be Heath Gurganus, Kevin Gurganus, Brandon Gurganus, Taylor Gurganus, Mike Lee, David Thacker, Derrell Pike and Bryan Sanford. Honorary pallbearers will be members of Carolwood Free Will Baptist Church, Northport Free Will Baptist Church, and previous employees of Gurganus & Sons excavating.

The family would like to also extend our special thanks and appreciation to caregivers Sherie White and Margaret Corlew for their dedication and support throughout his recent illness. We also express our sincere gratitude to Hospice of West Alabama, Dr. Leonard Jones and Dr. Mohammad Azam.

In lieu of flowers, the family request that donations be made to: Carolwood FWB Cemetery fund or Hospice of West Alabama.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store