Skelton Funeral Home - Reform
2105 2nd St. SW
Reform, AL 35481
(205) 375-9661
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
1:00 PM
Skelton Funeral Home - Reform
2105 2nd St. SW
Reform, AL 35481
Service
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
2:00 PM
Skelton Funeral Home - Reform
2105 2nd St. SW
Reform, AL 35481
James O'Neal Lee Obituary
GORDO – James O'Neal Lee, age 68, of Gordo, Ala., died March 14, 2019, at Pickens County Medical Center. Services will be 2 p.m., Saturday, March 16, 2019, at Skelton Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Jim Headly and Rev. Damon Rose officiating. Burial will follow in Carrollton City Cemetery with Skelton Funeral Home of Reform directing. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
He was preceded in death by his parents, one niece and one nephew.
Survivors include his wife, Janice Lowe Lee; son, Adam Lee; stepson, Michael Kirk; stepdaughter, Cristy Thompson (Eric); sisters, Ruby Pritchett and Betty Smith; three grandchildren and two nieces.
O'Neal was born December 23, 1950 in Pickens County, Alabama to the late Buster O'Neal and Notie Evie Anderson Lee. He was a retired employee of CenturyTel and a member of the West Alabama Antique Power Club.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Mar. 16, 2019
