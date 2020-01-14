|
NORTHPORT - James O'Neal McGarity, age 90, of Northport, Ala., died January 11, 2020 at Hospice of West Alabama. Funeral services will be 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, January 15, 2020, at Arbor Springs Baptist Church with Rev. Kelly Jolly officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery with Skelton Funeral Home of Reform directing. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Blanche Weems McGarity; daughters, Barbara Hoage and Patricia Pate; son, Terry McGarity; his parents; sister, Juanita Noland; infant sister, Amy Catherine McGarity; and brother, Ray McGarity.
Survivors include his sons, Neal McGarity (Bonnie) and Freddy McGarity (Regina); two sisters, Geneva Tunnell and Faye Shaw (Carl); brother, Donald McGarity (Peggy); twelve grandchildren and a number of great-grandchildren.
Mr. McGarity was born April 15, 1929 in Pickens County, Alabama to the late William "Willie" McGarity and Mamie Gobor McGarity. He was a retired pipe fitter.
Pallbearers will be Chandler Hill, Chris Hill, Parker McGarity, Tommy Shaw, Ricky Shaw, Michael Shaw and Nick Shaw.
Honorary pallbearers are the staff of Glen Haven Health and Rehab.
Published in Tuscaloosa News from Jan. 14 to Jan. 15, 2020