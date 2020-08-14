NORTHPORT - James "Jimmy" Ohrmund Hannah, Jr., March 6, 1950 – August 2, 2020. Jimmy died while vacationing in Biloxi, Miss. Jimmy was born in Tuscaloosa, Alabama and attended Tuscaloosa County High School graduating in 1968.On March 6, 1969, he entered the United States Air Force as an Aerospace Ground Equipment Mechanic, retiring as a Master Sergeant after 22 years. He was stationed in Incirlik AB Turkey, Columbus AFB Mississippi, Korat AB Thailand, Chanute AFB IL, Camp New Amsterdam AB, Netherlands, England AFB LA, and Altus AFB OK. After he retired in December of 1990, he followed his wife Jill while she was still on active duty for an additional eleven years, to Hickam AFB HI, Scott AFB IL, Kimhae AB Korea and back to Hickam AFB HI, where she retired in 2001.He was preceded in death by his mother, Ida Mae James Hannah; father, James Ohrmund Hannah Sr.; and his daughter, Racheal Ann Hannah Fowler (Chris).He is survived by his wife, Jill Hannah; his two sisters, Dianne Fontaine (Rick) and Cindy Henderson (Mike); two sons, James Hannah, III (Jessica) and William Hannah (Lisa). He has nine granddaughters, Kimberly Hannah Moore (Jamichael), Alethea, Joslyn, Judith, Addison, Olivia and Claire Hannah as well as Allison and Katlyn Fowler. He has two grandsons, Anthony and Joseph Hannah. He also had one great-granddaughter, Kynsley Moore. He considered Dennis Nolan, David and Gail Tunnell his honorary siblings.Jimmy was a member of Saint Mark Methodist church, an active member of the Alabama Emmaus Community and of the Tuscaloosa Cluster, a thirty-third degree Mason, and an avid golfer. He had a lovely singing voice and at one time sang with the Rainbow Quartet, which played radio stations on Sundays as well as many local churches. He loved to travel and watch Alabama football.Jimmy's Celebration of Life will be at Magnolia Funeral Home North in Northport August 15, 2020, 10 a.m.In lieu of flowers please send donations to: Food Pantry, St Mark UMC, 1421 McFarland Blvd, Northport, AL 35476, or Alabama Emmaus Community, C/o Jim Sims Treasurer, 535 Sims Rd, Oneonta, AL 35121.