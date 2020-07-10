TUSCALOOSA - James Olen "Jimmy" Stewart, age 67, of Tuscaloosa, Ala., died unexpectedly July 5, 2020 at his residence. Services will be 3 p.m. Sunday, July 12, 2020, at Northport Church of God with Pastor Greg Strickland and Pastor Kyle McCarty officiating. Entombment will follow in the Chapel of Memories Mausoleum in Memory Hill Gardens with Heritage Chapel Funeral Home & Cremations, a Dignity Memorial Provider, directing. Visitation will be 2-3 p.m. Sunday, July 12, 2020, at Northport Church of God.
Condolences may be offered at www.HeritageChapelTuscaloosa.com.