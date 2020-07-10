1/
James Olen "Jimmy" Stewart
TUSCALOOSA - James Olen "Jimmy" Stewart, age 67, of Tuscaloosa, Ala., died unexpectedly July 5, 2020 at his residence. Services will be 3 p.m. Sunday, July 12, 2020, at Northport Church of God with Pastor Greg Strickland and Pastor Kyle McCarty officiating. Entombment will follow in the Chapel of Memories Mausoleum in Memory Hill Gardens with Heritage Chapel Funeral Home & Cremations, a Dignity Memorial Provider, directing. Visitation will be 2-3 p.m. Sunday, July 12, 2020, at Northport Church of God.
Condolences may be offered at www.HeritageChapelTuscaloosa.com.






Published in Tuscaloosa News on Jul. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
12
Visitation
02:00 - 03:00 PM
Northport Church of God
JUL
12
Service
03:00 PM
Northport Church of God
Funeral services provided by
Heritage Chapel Funeral Home
5200 Old Birmingham Hwy
Tuscaloosa, AL 35404
2055533555
