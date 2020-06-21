Connie, Oliver, Harris and John, you have my deepest sympathy. I am SO SORRY about Jamie!!!!
Prayers sent for all of you, during the coming days and weeks as you move toward your new normalcy. Praying that you are wrapper securely in GOD arms as he comforts you.
Much Love!!!
EUTAW - James Oliver Banks, Jr., of Eutaw, Alabama, died June 17, 2020 at Hospice of West Alabama.
He was born March 27, 1954 to Mr. and Mrs. James Oliver Banks of Eutaw. He attended Warrior Academy, Brandon Hall, Marion Military Institute, The University of Alabama and Livingston University. He married his high school sweetheart, Connie Robinson Banks, on August 14, 1976. Mr. Banks was the fourth-generation proprietor of Banks & Company, founded in 1889 by his great-grandfather, J.O. Banks, and served on the Board of Directors of Merchants and Farmers Bank. He was a lifelong member of St. Stephen's Episcopal Church, where he was for many years a vestryman and Junior Warden.
He was preceded in death by his birth mother, Sue Sessions Banks; father, James Oliver Banks; and his stepmother, Ann Hanahan Banks.
Survivors include his wife of 44 years, Connie Robinson Banks; sons, James Oliver Banks, III and Andrew Harrison Banks (Leah); granddaughter, Margaret Gray Sessions Banks; and brother, John Sessions Banks.
A private burial was held in the family cemetery at Grassdale with Heritage Chapel Funeral Home & Cremations, a Dignity Memorial Provider, directing.
In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Stephen's Episcopal Church, Eutaw, Ala. or your local humane society are gratefully appreciated.
Condolences may be offered at www.HeritageChapelTuscaloosa.com.
