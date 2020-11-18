1/1
James Oliver "Jim" Hammond
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James "Jim" Oliver Hammond
Tuscaloosa - James "Jim" Oliver Hammond, age 85 of Tuscaloosa, passed away on November 16, 2020, at home. Services will be held on Sunday, November 22, 2020, at 2:00 pm at Magnolia Chapel South with Dr. Billy Joy and Rev. Bradley Hodges officiating and Magnolia Chapel South directing. Burial will follow at Memory Hill Gardens.
He is preceded in death by his parents; Raymond and Ernestine Lawley Hammond, sister; Dean Burrage, brothers; Billy, John, and Royce Hammond.
Survivors include his faithful and loving helpmate of 50 years, Myra Wren Hammond of Tuscaloosa., sons; Stephen Hodges (Linda) of Miramar Beach, Florida, Kevin Hodges of Ashland City, TN., sister; Sharon Thrasher, sister-in-laws; Nancy JoAnn and Mary Hammond, brother-in-law and sister-in-law Joey and Mattlyn Wren Natoli, grandchildren; Tara Hodges Anders (Scott), of Tuscaloosa,AL., Bradley Hodges (Karla) of Northport, AL., Elizabeth Hodges Schuster of Clarksville, TN., Kennon Hodges of Bethesda, MD., Brooke Reddington (Mike) of Charlotte, NC., Tiffony Miller (Robert) of Santa Rosa Beach, FL., great grandchildren; Spencer, Parker, and Madalyn Anders, Ella and Emma Hodges, Kaya Pickersgill, Gabriel Reddington, and a host of nieces and nephews.
Jim graduated from Tuscaloosa High School Class of 1953, He attended the University of Alabama. He was inducted into the West Alabama Softball Hall of Fame in 1997. Jim retired from the Tuscaloosa County Road Department in 1996, where he served as the parts' manager. He was never happier than being outdoors working in his garden, tending to his blueberries and enjoying nature. His quite strength and constant love for his family will always be remembered, especially his grandchildren. Many of us can say we are who we are because of him, but he would be quick to say we are who we are because of Christ. That will be his legacy.
The family asks that you practice social distancing during the service and mask are required in the funeral home.
Pallbearers are Stephen Hodges, Kevin Hodges, Scott Anders, Spencer Anders, Mike Rice, and David Evers.
Honorary pallbearers will be Jimmy and Camille Meggs, Billy and Hazel Lake, Larry and Brenda Miles, Carl Faulkner, Clarence Cammack, Patrice Brown, Harvel Johnson, Sunlighters and members of bible study class at Valley View Baptist Church , Dr. Ross Vaughn Dr. Thomas Patton and Valley View Baptist Church.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tuscaloosa News from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
22
Service
02:00 PM
Magnolia Chapel Funeral Home South
Send Flowers
NOV
22
Burial
Memory Hill Gardens
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Magnolia Chapel Funeral Home South
6100 Old Greensboro Road
Tuscaloosa, AL 35405
(205) 752-2005
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Magnolia Chapel Funeral Home South

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved