James "Jim" Oliver HammondTuscaloosa - James "Jim" Oliver Hammond, age 85 of Tuscaloosa, passed away on November 16, 2020, at home. Services will be held on Sunday, November 22, 2020, at 2:00 pm at Magnolia Chapel South with Dr. Billy Joy and Rev. Bradley Hodges officiating and Magnolia Chapel South directing. A private family burial will follow.He is preceded in death by his parents; Raymond and Ernestine Lawley Hammond; step-mother, Rosa Hammond; sister; Dean Burrage, brothers; Billy, John, and Royce Hammond.Survivors include his faithful and loving helpmate of 50 years, Myra Wren Hammond of Tuscaloosa., sons; Stephen Hodges (Linda) of Miramar Beach, Florida, Kevin Hodges of Ashland City, TN., sister; Sharon Thrasher, sister-in-laws; Nancy, JoAnn and Mary Hammond, brother-in-law and sister-in-law Joey and Mattlyn Wren Natoli, grandchildren; Tara Hodges Anders (Scott), of Tuscaloosa,AL., Bradley Hodges (Karla) of Northport, AL., Elizabeth Hodges Schuster of Clarksville, TN., Kennon Hodges of Bethesda, MD., Brooke Reddington (Mike) of Charlotte, NC., Tiffony Miller (Robert) of Santa Rosa Beach, FL., great grandchildren; Spencer, Parker, and Madalyn Anders, Ella and Emma Hodges, Kaya Pickersgill, Gabriel Reddington, and a host of nieces and nephews.Jim graduated from Tuscaloosa High School Class of 1953, He attended the University of Alabama. He was inducted into the West Alabama Softball Hall of Fame in 1997. Jim retired from the Tuscaloosa County Road Department in 1996, where he served as the parts' manager. He was never happier than being outdoors working in his garden, tending to his blueberries and enjoying nature. His Quite strength and constant love for his family will always be remembered, especially his grandchildren. Many of us can say we are who we are because of him, but he would be quick to say we are who we are because of Christ. That will be his legacy.The family asks that you practice social distancing during the service and mask are required in the funeral home.Pallbearers are Stephen Hodges, Kevin Hodges, Scott Anders, Spencer Anders, Mike Rice, and David Evers.Honorary pallbearers will be Jimmy and Camille Meggs, Billy and Hazel Lake, Larry and Brenda Miles, Carl Faulkner, Clarence Cammack, Patrice Brown, Harvel Johnson, Sunlighters and members of bible study class at Valley View Baptist Church , Dr. Ross Vaughn, Dr. Thomas Patton.In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Valley View Baptist Church