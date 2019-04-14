Home

Tuscaloosa Memorial Chapel - Tuscaloosa
5434 Old Birmingham Highway
Tuscaloosa, AL 35404
(205) 553-3141
Visitation
Sunday, Apr. 14, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Graveside service
Monday, Apr. 15, 2019
2:00 PM
Tuscaloosa Memorial Park
James Otis Atchison


James Otis Atchison Obituary
COTTONDALE - James Otis Atchison was born on April 7, 1951 and passed on April 10, 2019. Graveside services will be 2 p.m. Monday, April 15, 2019, at Tuscaloosa Memorial Park with Tuscaloosa Memorial Chapel Funeral Home directing. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the funeral home.
James was a very talented singer and musician. He had the top band in south Florida in the 1980's. Many lined up to hear him perform.
He was very much loved and will be missed.
He is survived by his children, Lisa, Steven and Jonathon and his grandchildren, Mary, Elizabeth, Lane, Brianna and Jacob.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Apr. 14, 2019
