MOUNDVILLE - James Otis Jimerson, age 69, of Moundville, Ala., passed away August 26, 2019 at DCH Regional Medical Center. Services will be Saturday, September 7, 2019, 1 p.m. at Jefferson Chapel CME Church with Pastor James Wilson officiating. Burial will follow in Oakhill Cemetery with Wills' Funeral Service directing. Visitation will be 12 noon – 5 p.m. Friday, September 6, 2019, at the funeral home. The body will lie in state one hour prior to services at the church.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Sept. 6, 2019