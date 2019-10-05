Tuscaloosa News Obituaries
|
Magnolia Chapel Funeral Home South
6100 Old Greensboro Road
Tuscaloosa, AL 35405
(205) 752-2005
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Service
Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019
3:00 PM
Beulah Baptist Church
James "Leon" Pearce

James "Leon" Pearce Obituary
FOSTERS - James ""Leon"" Pearce, age 87, of Fosters, Ala., passed away October 4, 2019. Services will be 3 p.m. Sunday, October 6, 2019, at Beulah Baptist Church with Kenny Overstreet officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery with Magnolia Chapel South directing. Visitation will be 4 p.m. – 6 p.m. Saturday, October 5, 2019, at Magnolia Chapel South, 6100 Old Greensboro Rd., Tuscaloosa, AL 35405.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Rose Drummond Pearce.
Survivors include his son, James Hubert Pearce (Madeleine); sisters, Mary Lee White, Jane Gossett, Kathleen Partrich and Sara Casey; grandchildren, James Johnston Pearce and Mary Julia Pearce.
Pallbearers will be Harold Clayton, Morgan Sellers, Ronnie Heath, Ray Drummond, Ned Gossett and Barnes Heath.
Honorary pallbearers are Mac Fair, Harold Bryant, Guy Pearce, Bennie Abrams and Mike Abrams.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to .
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Oct. 5, 2019
