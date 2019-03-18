|
FAYETTE - James Pugh, Sr. age 88, of Fayette, Ala., passed away Saturday, March 16, 2019. There will be a graveside service Tuesday, March 19, 2019, at 2 p.m. at Mt. Zion Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery with Elder Tim McCool officiating.
Mr. Pugh was preceded in death by James Edward Pugh and Zadie Bobo Pugh.
He is survived by his wife, Mary Helen Robertson Pugh; daughter, Judy Pugh Jones (Terrell); son, James Bernell Pugh, Jr. (Jackie); brother, Roland Pugh (Donna); nine grandchildren, and twelve great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, the family prefers that donations be made to the Mt. Zion Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery Fund c/o James B. Pugh, Jr. at 379 Moccasin Road, Fayette, AL 35555.
Arrangements are under the direction of Norwood-Wyatt Chapel Funeral Home.
Published in Tuscaloosa News from Mar. 18 to Mar. 19, 2019