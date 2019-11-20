Home

Trahan Family Funeral Home of Pensacola
419 Yoakum Court
Pensacola, FL 32505
(850)438-6235
James Randolph Frazier


1952 - 2019
James Randolph Frazier Obituary
PENSACOLA, FLA. – James Randolph Frazier was born in Tuscaloosa, Ala. on April 6, 1952 and passed away November 12, 2019 at the West Florida Hospital in Covenant Care Hospice, Pensacola, Fla. Services will be Thursday, November 21, 2019, in the Chapel at First Presbyterian Church in Tuscaloosa with Rev. Michael Bailey officiating.
He was preceded in death by his parents, James L. Frazier, Jr. and Emma Lou Moss Frazier; and brother, Michael G. Frazier.
He is survived by his brother, Anthony Moss Frazier; sister, Jessica Miller (Butch); a special niece, Twyla Miller Wilson; a nephew, William A. Miller, V (Kristi); and four great-nephews.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Covenant Care Hospice at West Florida Hospital, 8383 Davis Highway, Pensacola, FL 32514 or First Presbyterian Church of Tuscaloosa.
Many thanks to: Jeff Carver, Charlie Beck, Reggie Harris, David Stark, Joe Heathington, Del Carter, Danny Huffman, and Malcolm and Jared Comerford.
Published in Tuscaloosa News from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2019
