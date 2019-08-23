Home

Skelton Funeral Home - Reform
2105 2nd St. SW
Reform, AL 35481
(205) 375-9661
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Dogwood Chapel
200 5th St. NE
Aliceville, AL
View Map
Lying in State
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
9:30 AM
Dogwood Chapel
200 5th St. NE
Aliceville, AL
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
10:00 AM
Dogwood Chapel
200 5th St. NE
Aliceville, AL
View Map
James Raymond Poole


1938 - 2019
James Raymond Poole Obituary
ALICEVILLE - James Raymond Poole, age 80, of Aliceville, Ala., died August 21, 2019 at Caring Hands Home in Gordo. Funeral services will be 10:00 a.m. Saturday, August 24, 2019, at Dogwood Chapel with Rev. Charlie Wilson officiating. Burial will follow in Magnolia Memorial Gardens with Skelton Funeral Home of Reform directing, Visitation will be Friday, August 23, 2019 from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. at Dogwood Chapel, 200 5th St. NE in Aliceville. The body will lie in state 30 minutes prior to the service.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Rayford Poole.
Survivors include his wife of 61 years, Bessie Watt Poole; daughters, Tina McAteer (Keith) and Shannon King (Scott); son, Patrick Poole (Gloria); two sisters, Carolyn Turnipseed and Pamela Gibson (Curt); six grandchildren, Patrick McAteer, Lindsey Burge (Chris), Erika Poole, Ryan Poole, Ashton King (Lydia) and Tanner King; two great-grandchildren, Ryker Burge and Baby King; and a number of nieces and nephews.
Raymond was born September 23, 1938 in Pickens County, Alabama to the late Hugh Ganus Poole and Lillian Earnestine Phillips Poole. He was a member of Aliceville First Baptist Church, owner of the Yellow Food Store in Aliceville and former employee of Piggly Wiggly.
Pallbearers will be Keith McAteer, Scott King, Patrick McAteer, Tanner King, Ryan Poole and Gary Watt.
Honorary pallbearers are Amedisys Hospice, Caring Hands of Gordo, Ronald Gene Carroll and former co-workers.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to Aliceville First Baptist Church Music Ministry or the Cookie Ministry, 323 Broad Street, Aliceville, AL 35442 or a .
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Aug. 23, 2019
