TUSCALOOSA - Dr. James Read Holland passed away on October 3, 2019 after his last, long battle with illness. He was tenacious until the end, as he had been his whole life.
He is survived by his beloved wife, Mabs; and his children, Elisabeth Holland, Flournoy Holland (Sam), James Read Holland II (Carol), Melissa Kathleen Holland, Michael Brass (Patricia), Andrew Brass, Richard Brass and Helen Brass Ezell (Jeff). He also left behind his grandchildren, Katharine Schimel (Ethan), Anna Schimel, Benjamin Michel, Phoebe Michel, Elizabeth Holland, Caroline Holland, Catherine Holland; Sarah Ezell and Rainer Ezell.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and his wife, Elizabeth Collings Holland.
He instilled a love of dogs, of the outdoors, and of exploration in many of those he loved. He enjoyed hunting and fishing. He was an active member of the Black Warrior Retriever Club and bred Labrador retrievers who became pets and working dogs with his family and friends. He was fascinated by his family's history. He was a member of the Black Warrior River Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution.
He grew up in a small railroad and farming community in the western part of Kentucky. He studied metallurgical engineering at the University of Kentucky. He attended the University of Sheffield, England as a Fulbright Scholar and received a doctorate in metallurgy at the University of Kentucky.
He began his career working for the University of Kentucky at the University of Indonesia in Bandung on the island of Java. He then spent three years with the United States Air Force at Wright Patterson Air Force Base in Ohio as a 1st Lieutenant and civilian. From 1961 through 1974 he worked at Sandia National Laboratories in Albuquerque, New Mexico, and then for Westinghouse Research Laboratories in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
He moved to Tuscaloosa, Alabama, in 1981 to lead the School of Mines and Energy Development at the University of Alabama, which was dedicated to studying the energy resources of Alabama and the southeastern states. He established some of the early research on coalbed methane gas and was one of the founders of the Coalbed Methane Association of Alabama. After nine years, he left the university to establish a consulting firm, J. R. Holland and Associates, Inc.
He continued to travel with his wife, Mabs, and see the world, from Alaska to Australia, until his health prevented him. He was a great reader and shared a love of John Steinbeck and Ernest Hemingway, as well of books and writing, with his family.
A memorial service will be held at 3:00 p.m. Monday, October 7, 2019, at Tuscaloosa Memorial Chapel with a visitation one hour prior and at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at Greenlea Cemetery in Fulton, Kentucky with internment to follow.
The pallbearers will be James Read Holland II, Jeffery Ezell, Michael Brass, Andrew Brass, Skip Cannon and Flournoy Holland.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Baddour Center, PO Box 97, Senatobia, MS 38668 or to the .
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Oct. 6, 2019