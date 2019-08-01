|
REFORM - James Robert "Bobby" Bailey A.K.A. Pop or Papa Bear, age 72, of Reform, AL died July 31, 2019 at Hospice of West Alabama. Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Friday, August 2, 2019, at Skelton Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Joey Lucas and Rev. George Shaw officiating. Burial will follow in Bethel Cemetery with Skelton Funeral Home of Reform directing. Visitation will be one hour prior and immediately following the service at the funeral home.
He was preceded in death by his son, Brian Keith Bailey; grandson, Adam Bryant Bailey and his parents.
Survivors include his wife of 51 years, Patsy Landrum Bailey of Reform, Ala.; son, Tim Bailey and wife, Jan of Pickensville, Ala.; brother, David Bailey of Reform, Ala.; granddaughter, Cassie Bailey and a number of nieces and nephews.
Bobby was born September 25, 1946 in Pickens County, Alabama to the late Grover Bailey and Cora Hammond Bailey. He was a member of Stansel Baptist Church, a retired employee of Omnova Solutions in Columbus, Miss. with 42 years of service, a member of the United Steel Workers Union and a veteran of the United States Army National Guard.
Bobby was a loving husband, father, grandfather and brother.
Pallbearers will be Shawn Watt, Norman Hall, Michael McKee, Greg Pierce, Ricky Byars, Charles Byars, Zach Pate and Cole Williams.
Honorary pallbearers are Hospice of West Alabama, Dr. Arti Pandy, Dr. Brian Hogan, Dr. Sakina A. Kamal, Dr. Warren Holley, Pee Wee Spain and members of Stansel Baptist Church.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to Bethel Cemetery Fund, c/o Ken Simpson, 30796 Hwy 17, Reform, AL 35481, Stansel Baptist Church, P.O. Box 430, Reform, AL 35481 or Hospice of West Alabama, 3851 Loop Road, Tuscaloosa, AL 35404.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Aug. 1, 2019