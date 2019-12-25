|
|
TUSCALOOSA - James Ronald Beck, better known as Ronnie, age 80, passed away on December 22, 2019 at Hospice of West Alabama. Visitation will be held at Memory Chapel Funeral Home on Thursday, December 26, 2019, from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. The funeral will be held Friday, December 27, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Oak Grove Baptist Church, 14415 South Rosser Road, Tuscaloosa.
He was born February 20, 1939 to Willie C. and Frances Beck. Ronnie is a graduate of Tuscaloosa County High School Class of 1957 where he was inducted into the Wildcat Hall of Fame. He was a member of Sheet Metal Workers Local Union 48 for over 50 years working at McAbee Construction, Ed Moore Inc., Guy Industrial Construction, Inc., and Freeman Sheet Metal.
Ronnie was preceded in death by his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Willie C. Beck; his grandmother, Dollie Beck; and his sister, Jean Haun.
He is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Barbara Permenter Beck; his only son, Michael Beck; daughter-in-law, Holly Beck; his granddaughter, Lauren Beck; and his brothers Willie C. Beck, Jr. and Robert Beck (Rosa).
Pallbearers will be Doug Freeman, George Harbin, Chris Davis, Phillip Guy, Tracy Dunn, Dan Reynolds and Harold Lee Sanders.
Honorary pallbearers are staff of Freeman Sheet Metal, Ed Moore Inc., Guy Industrial Construction, McAbee Construction, Lewis and Faye Manderson Cancer Treatment Center, staff and nurses of Hospice of West Alabama, Jack's Breakfast Club, Gene's Barber Shop, Tuscaloosa County High School Class of 1957, former and current members of Oak Grove Baptist Church.
He was Ronnie to most, but Pap to many, especially the light of his life and only grandchild, Lauren.
Pap loved to fish, play golf, Alabama football, New York Yankees, and going to church. He took one vacation a year and that was to the Beck Family Reunion in Florence, Alabama where he enjoyed visiting with his cousins and listening to them sing and play their guitars. Most of all he loved his family, spending time with them and taking care of them.
Published in Tuscaloosa News from Dec. 25 to Dec. 26, 2019