NORTHPORT - James Steven Dunscombe, age 75, of Northport, Alabama, ascended from Earth on his journey to his new home in Heaven at 6:56 p.m., Sunday, April 19, 2020, at home surrounded by his family after a hard-fought battle with cancer. "Jim" was born September 6, 1944, in Clarkton, Missouri and married Linda Lee Landry on June 19, 1965.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Neva Laverne Waddell Dunscombe; and his father, William Elmer Dunscombe, Jr.
Jim is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, "Linn". Also surviving are his two children, Michael Scott Dunscombe (Angela) of Northport, Alabama and Kelli Jo Dunscombe Staggs (Gregory) of Huntsville, Alabama; and his sister, Sherryl Dunscombe Rabushka of St. Louis, Missouri.
Jim was a longtime resident of Tuscaloosa and Northport, where he lived since leaving his home in Missouri in 1986. He graduated from Civic Memorial High School in Bethalto, Illinois in 1962 and was a Cryptologic Analyst in the United States Air Force at Northeast Cape Air Force Station, St. Lawrence Island, in the Bering Sea, Alaska until 1966.
Jim married fellow Air Force veteran Linn at Selfridge Air Force Base in Michigan in 1965. After his military service, Jim began working in the asphalt roofing industry, where he was Southern District Sales Manager of TAMKO Roofing Products until 1991. At that time, he purchased a roofing distributorship, Southern Roofing Products, Inc. in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Along with his family, he successfully operated Southern Roofing until his retirement in 2010.
Jim was a very caring, loving and generous man who was deeply cared for and loved by his family and friends. All that knew him would tell you that he was a great man and a great leader who loved to coach and mentor and encourage others. He enjoyed boating and the beautiful waters of his Lake Tuscaloosa home. Jim will be deeply missed by all that knew him, especially his family. A hole may be left in his absence here on Earth but on April 19, 2020, a spot was filled in Heaven. Rest in Peace Jim.
A private celebration of life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Jim's honor may be made to Macedonia United Methodist Church at 14837 Highway 69 North, Northport, Alabama 35475.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Apr. 23, 2020