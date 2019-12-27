|
|
WEST BLOCTON - James T. Skinner "PaPa", age 78, of West Blocton, went home to be with the Lord on Christmas Day.
He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Dianne Skinner; daughter, Linda S. Chapman (Randy); son, Thomas Skinner; grandchildren, Chloe and Aidan Chapman; sister, Agnis Osmer; brother, Terry Skinner (Marcia); and several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be Monday, December 30, 2019, from 10 a.m. until service time at 11 a.m. at Lowerytown Baptist Church. Interment will follow at Hickory Hill Cemetery with McCalla Memorial Funeral Home directing.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to or the Tourette Association of America.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Dec. 27, 2019