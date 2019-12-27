Home

POWERED BY

Services
McCalla Memorial Funeral Home
4780 Letson Farms Pkwy
Mc Calla, AL 35111
(205) 477-4888
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Lowerytown Baptist Church
Service
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Lowerytown Baptist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for James Skinner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James T. "PaPa" Skinner

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James T. "PaPa" Skinner Obituary
WEST BLOCTON - James T. Skinner "PaPa", age 78, of West Blocton, went home to be with the Lord on Christmas Day.
He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Dianne Skinner; daughter, Linda S. Chapman (Randy); son, Thomas Skinner; grandchildren, Chloe and Aidan Chapman; sister, Agnis Osmer; brother, Terry Skinner (Marcia); and several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be Monday, December 30, 2019, from 10 a.m. until service time at 11 a.m. at Lowerytown Baptist Church. Interment will follow at Hickory Hill Cemetery with McCalla Memorial Funeral Home directing.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to or the Tourette Association of America.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Dec. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of McCalla Memorial Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -