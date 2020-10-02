1/1
James Terry Bibee
James Terry Bibee
Reform - Terry Bibee, age 70, of Reform, AL went to be with Jesus on September 30, 2020 surrounded by his precious wife, Barbara and his closet loved ones. Funeral services will be 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, October 4, 2020 at Skelton Funeral Home Chapel with Brother Eric Fleming and Brother Dan Finney officiating. Burial will follow in Center Springs Cemetery with Skelton Funeral Home of Reform directing. Visitation will be one hour prior and immediately following the service at the funeral home.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Wesley & Cecile Kennedy and Clifton & Myrtle Bibee; his parents, James Clifton Bibee & Margaret K. Johnson and his sister, Pam Hubbard.
He is survived by his loving wife of 39 years, Barbara; his daughters, Kerrie Dodwell (Matt), Ashley Bibee, and Stacy Price (Richie); two sisters, Yvonne Stone (Jr.) and Traci Odom (David); two brothers, Jay Johnson (Melanie) and Darryl Bibee; two grandsons, Austin Dodwell and Baylee Price; nieces, Greta Allen, Marci Shaw, Terri Kyles, Jade Clark, Denese Odom, Kimberly Beliveau and Amanda Haddock; nephews, Shawn Stone, Wesley Johnson and Chase Wagner and a host of great nieces and nephews.
Terry was an active member of the community and a long-time resident of Reform. He was a US Army veteran where he proudly served his country. Terry also worked as a cable contractor for a good part of his adult life. Terry enjoyed spending time with his family and friends and investing in those relationships. His hobbies included fishing, hunting, watching Alabama football and spending time outdoors. Terry faithfully served the Lord and loved attending Disciples New Beginning Church as one of their members.
Pallbearers will be David Odom, Rick Wagner, Shawn Stone, Wesley Johnson, Bruce Shaw, John Allen, Chase Wagner, Johnathan Beliveau, Ethan Simpson, and Jerry Lowe
Honorary Pallbearers are Tommy Stone, Roy Wheat, Chuck McDonough, employees of WAB&T, and members of the Disciples New Beginnings Church.



Published in Tuscaloosa News from Oct. 2 to Oct. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Skelton Funeral Home - Reform
2105 2nd St. SW
Reform, AL 35481
(205) 375-9661
