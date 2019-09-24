|
NORTHPORT - James Thomas Hill "Tom", age 78, of Northport, Ala., went to be with his Heavenly Father on September 19, 2019 at UAB Hospital.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Mr. Gordon and Mrs. Ruby Hill; his son, William L. Hill; and his son-in-law, Joe R. Laycock.
He is survived by his wife of 36 years, Judy Mitchell Hill; daughter, Belinda Laycock; stepson, Jason Sligh; four grandchildren, Lance Hill (Kim), Logan Hill (Summers), Courtney Laycock Wailer (Michael) and Joey Elizabeth Laycock (Fiancé, Dillon Broughton), six great-grandchildren, Leah and Dawson Hill, Austin Maddox and Sawyer Kelley, Raif and Harrison Waller.
Tom Hill "lived a legacy worth leaving". A veteran of Vietnam War, with a Medal of Gallantry, and a Distinguished English Flying Cross, he retired as a Lt. Colonel from the Army National Guard.
Tom was a Chemical Engineer at McMillian and Boise Cascade. He was a faithful member of the Gideons International and served with the Southern Baptist Disaster Relief and President of The Auxiliary of Volunteers at DCH Regional Medical Center and volunteered at M.D. Anderson Cancer Center.
Mr. Tom was a faithful member of Harvest Church, where he served as Chairman of the Deacons, Sunday school teacher and witness for the Homeless Ministry and served the youth as a devoted bus driver.
A Celebration of his life will be held on Wednesday, September 25, 2019, at 6:00 p.m. at Harvest Church, Coker. Visitation will be held at Elam Baptist Church in the Fellowship Hall from 1:00-2:00 p.m. Saturday, September 28, 2019, followed by a private graveside service at Elam Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please give to The Gideons International or Elam Cemetery Fund.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Sept. 24, 2019