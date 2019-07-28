|
WAYNESVILLE, N.C. - James Truett Langston, age 78, passed away Friday, July 26, 2019. He was born in Tuscaloosa, Ala. on July 2, 1941 to the late William Truett and Erline Summerville Langston.
James was a graduate of the University of Alabama and a devout Crimson Tide fan. He was a retired newspaper publisher. He was a Civitan member, Kiwanis Club Member and officer, Rotary Club Member and officer with two awards for outstanding leadership, Chamber of Commerce Member and President, Sunday School Teacher at First Baptist Church, all various places where he lived. He was also a member at Calvary Road Baptist Church in Maggie Valley, N.C.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by a daughter, Laura Ann Langston.
Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife, Barbara Wyatt Langston; son, Rhettson Truett Langston; daughter, Skye Langston Roberts; sisters, Carolyn Langston Hasty and Sally Langston Hageman; and three grandchildren, Jaxson Truett Langston, Kent Ellis Roberts and Hayley True Roberts.
Private family gathering will be held in Tuscaloosa, Ala.
Garrett Funeral Home is caring for the family.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on July 28, 2019