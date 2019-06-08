|
BROOKWOOD - James Truxton Avery, age 90, of Brookwood, Ala., passed away June 6, 2019 at his residence. Services will be 2 p.m. Sunday, June 9, 2019, at Christian Union Church with C.M. Langford officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery with Tuscaloosa Memorial Chapel directing.
He was preceded in death by his parents, James Edward and Ila Ovie Avery; wife, Myrtle Avery; sons, Duane Avery and Lee Avery; brother, Gaines Dale Avery; and sister, Ila Marie Avery.
Survivors include his daughters, Alisa Green (Terry) of Wetumpka, Ala. and Jill Avery of Memphis, Tenn.; and son, Tom Avery (Amanda) of Brookwood, Ala.
James Truxton Avery "Pop" was a graduate of Brookwood High School. He was drafted into the Armed Forces and enlisted in the Army in 1950. He was in the 2nd Infantry Division, 72nd Tank Battalion, C- Company Combat-Korea and was promoted to Master Sergeant after two years of active duty. After his service in the military, he worked for Gulf States Paper for 25 years as a millwright and later retired from Jim Walter coal mine #4 after sixteen years.
Pop was a Christian by faith. He always spent time witnessing to others about the Lord! He was a hard worker and believed in hard work. He enjoyed gardening and sharing his harvest with others. He will be missed and always loved.
Honorary pallbearers are Pleasant Ridge Baptist Church, Brad Avery, Jackie Avery, Clifton Brown, Thomas Dodson, Butch Herring, Carl Bolin, Jimmie Pate, James Sweeney and C.M. Langford.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to and Southern Care Beacon Hospice.
Published in Tuscaloosa News from June 8 to June 9, 2019