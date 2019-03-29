|
|
TUSCALOOSA - James Underwood, age 72, of Tuscaloosa, Ala., died Tuesday, March 19, 2019, at DCH Regional Medical Center. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, March 30, 2019, at 1 p.m. in the chapel of Rollins' Mortuary. Burial will follow in Hopewell Cemetery, Brent with Rollins' Mortuary directing. The body will lie in state one hour prior to service. Public viewing will be held today, March 29, 2019, from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. at Rollins' Mortuary.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Mar. 29, 2019