NORTHPORT - James V. Bigham, age 97, of Northport, Ala., passed away February 25, 2020. Services will be 2 p.m. Saturday, February 29, 2020, at Memory Chapel. Burial will follow in Memory Hill Gardens with Memory Chapel Funeral Home, a Dignity Memorial Provider, directing. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 71 years, Ann Bigham; and son, Ken.
Survivors include his daughters, Shirley Atkinson (Byron) and Debbie Frank; son, Don Bigham (Mary); sisters, Frances Sanford, Annie Smith, and Trannie Moore; brother, Edward Bigham; grandchildren, Nina, Leon, Nicholas, Crystal, Shannon and Tiffany; and 14 great-grandchildren.
Dad was a man who never met a stranger. Mom used to call him Gentleman Jim. He missed her everyday they were apart and now they are together forever. She was always the love of his life.
He loved playing his guitar for hours at a time, and later in life had started drawing. He always had a quick wit and sometimes it was hard to tell when he was joking, but he was always joking. He loved receiving hugs, but he never told anyone that. He received Christ in his heart some time ago, and we know he is with Mom and Jesus.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Feb. 27, 2020