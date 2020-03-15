|
TUSCALOOSA - James V. "Buddy" Buntin, age 81, of Tuscaloosa, Ala., passed away March 11, 2020. Private graveside services were held Saturday, March 14, 2020, at 1 p.m. at Memory Hill Gardens with Rev. Lori Maxey officiating and Memory Chapel Funeral Home, a Dignity Memorial Provider, directing.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Mr. and Mrs. James Buntin, Sr.; and brothers, Charles Francis Buntin and William David Buntin.
Survivors include his spouse, Harvey Buntin; son, John David Buntin; sister, Suzanne McRae (James); sister-in-law, Annette Buntin; and brother-in-law, Richard Joiner, (Derilda).
He was in the automotive business in Tuscaloosa for 47 years with Jerry Giles. He was a graduate of Talladega High School and Ringling School of Art in Sarasota, Florida. He loved his job and the people he came into contact with on a daily basis. He never met a stranger and was generous with his time, talents and possessions. One of his greatest joys in life was giving away copies of a portrait of Coach Bear Bryant.
His love for the Lord was very real and we know he is with him.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations to First Presbyterian Church in Talladega, 130 North Street East, Talladega, AL 35160 or The House Tuscaloosa, P.O. Box 71384, Tuscaloosa, AL 35407.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Mar. 15, 2020