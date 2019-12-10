Home

Tuscaloosa Memorial Chapel - Tuscaloosa
5434 Old Birmingham Highway
Tuscaloosa, AL 35404
(205) 553-3141
Memorial service
Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019
5:00 PM
at The Church at Tuscaloosa
James W. Brown Obituary
TUSCALOOSA - James W. Brown, age 77, of Tuscaloosa, Ala., passed away December 8, 2019 at Hospice of West Alabama. A Memorial Service will be held 5 p.m. Wednesday, December 11, 2019, at The Church at Tuscaloosa with Pastor Brian Loper and Bro. Stacy Watkins officiating. A visitation will be held after the service.
He was preceded in death by his son, David Patrick Brown; parents, Benjamin C. Brown and Anna B. Brown; and brother, Benjamin L. Brown.
James is survived by his wife, Pamela Joy Brown; daughters, Leslie Bankston and Danielle Lightsey (Dave); sons, Bart Brown, Brad Barber, and Kevin Barber (Christian); sister, Linda B. Brown; grandchildren, Bryce Barber, Addison Goodman, Kylie Goodman, Lawson Barber, Hayes Barber, Blakely Barber, Evan Lightsey, Bennett Lightsey and Logan Lightsey.
James W. Brown was born in Tuscaloosa, Alabama on January 4, 1942. He attended Tuscaloosa High School and served his country in the Air Force. He attended The University of Alabama receiving degrees in Business and Special Education. His career of 40+ years included working with youngsters to overcome difficulties in their lives. His passion was mentoring and allowing individuals to understand purpose in life. He was a wonderful man in every area of his life as his passion for anyone he met was an overflow of who he was at his core. He was the most giving and loving man anyone could encounter. He could look beyond flaws and see the potential in every relationship he had. He had the ability to make you feel that you were the most important person in the world. He felt the outdoors to be the most spiritual encounters he ever had with God. This is what allowed him to be filled so that he could return to pour into the lives of those he encountered. He no longer has a need for nature to encounter God as he has literally touched the face of God.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to The Church at Tuscaloosa or the .
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Dec. 10, 2019
