SAWYERVILLE - James W. Coleman, Sr., age 83, of Sawyerville, Alabama, passed away on Thursday, November 21, 2019, at his home. A Memorial Celebration "Remembering" The Late James W. Coleman, Sr. will be at 1:00 p.m. Friday, November 29, 2019, at Higher Ground Center, 177 Higher Ground Drive, Sawyerville, Alabama 36776.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests all donations to be donated to Hale County Training School "Class of 1953", Scholarship Fund, 2406 Faunsdale Road, Greensboro, Alabama 36744.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Nov. 26, 2019