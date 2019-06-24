Home

Tuscaloosa Memorial Chapel - Tuscaloosa
5434 Old Birmingham Highway
Tuscaloosa, AL 35404
(205) 553-3141
Memorial service
Tuesday, Jun. 25, 2019
2:00 PM
James W. Duncan


James W. Duncan


1968 - 2019
James W. Duncan Obituary
COTTONDALE - James W. Duncan, age 51, of Cottondale, Ala., passed away June 16, 2019. A memorial service will be 2 p.m. Tuesday, June 25, 2019, at Tuscaloosa Memorial Chapel with Rev. Tommy Easterwood officiating and Tuscaloosa Memorial Chapel directing.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Paul Duncan; mother, Brenda Brown; and father, William Duncan.
He is survived by his daughters, Brittany Duncan and Jamie Foster; son, Stephan Quarles; sister, Felicia Parker; brother, Terry Duncan; and grandchildren, John Parker, Gabriel, Lukas and Jaxon Foster, Pierson and Sawyer Smith and Maxwell Quarles.
Honorary Pallbearers are Terry Duncan, Cody Duncan, Brandon Duncan, Albert Lee Parker and Allen Parker.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on June 24, 2019
