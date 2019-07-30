|
SELMA - James Ware "Jim" Cox, III, passed away July 27, 2019 at the age of 67. He was born June 23, 1952 to James and Alice Cox. Graveside services will be Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at 10 a.m. in New Live Oak Cemetery in Selma with Rev. Steve Burton officiating and Lawrence Brown-Service Funeral Home directing.
Jim Cox served in the United States Air Force and retired from International Paper Riverdale Mill. He was an avid outdoorsman and fisherman who loved spending time with his family and friends. His first love was his family followed in step by God and country.
He was preceded in death by his father, James Ware Cox, Jr.; maternal grandparents, Alice Roebuck Williams and Joseph Curry Williams; paternal grandparents, Agnes Griffin Harris and James Ware Cox, Sr.
He is survived by his mother, Alice Williams Cox; wife, Tina Cox; sons, Ware Cox (Kelly) and John Cox (Sarah); grandson, Dawson Cox; sisters, Connie Spiller (Mike) and Cindy Harding (David); his beloved dog, Annie; and numerous nieces, nephews and friends.
Pallbearers will be John Cox, Ware Cox, Josh McAteer, Sammy McAteer, Frankie Wilbourne, John Strother, Steve Todd, Ricky Rowell and Mark Mims.
Honorary pallbearers will be Dave Harding, Mike Spiller, Shane Spiller, Chris Harding, Keaton Harding, Marc Childers, Bob Young, Steve Cole, Winston Way, Teddy Pouncey, Troy Hinton, Doug Smith and Lyle Smith.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made to Cornerstone Presbyterian Church, 301 Broad Street, Selma, Alabama 36701 or Taylorville United Methodist Church; 640 Bear Creek Rd, Tuscaloosa, AL 35405.
You may visit www.LawrenceBrownService.com or www.Facebook.com/LawrenceFH to offer the family condolences.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on July 30, 2019