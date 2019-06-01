|
|
TUSCALOOSA - Jimmy Smith, age 88, peacefully left this world on May 30, 2019 surrounded by his loving family.
Born October 28, 1930 in Tuscaloosa, Ala., he was preceded in death by his parents, James Webster and Annie Holmes Smith; brother, Henry Howard Smith; and his sister, Annie Webb Smith Kelly.
Jimmy served in the United States Air Force and was a retired letter carrier from the US Post Office. He was an avid tennis player for over thirty years. He loved spending time with his ping pong buddies, watching his hummingbirds, sharing a good joke, and watching both Alabama football and women's softball. He was a founding member of the fiercely competitive men's morning ping-pong league at the Phelps Center at Rock Quarry and was recently awarded a plaque by his teammates recognizing his induction into their local "Ping Pong Hall of Fame".
Jimmy left behind his wife of sixty-one years, Sara Ball Smith; his daughter, Lorrie Smith Tingle (Bob) of Clinton, Miss., and sons, Jeffery Winston Smith (Lisa) of Northport, Bradley Howard Smith (Marilyn) of Gordo and James Rushton Smith (Donna) of St. Petersburg, Fla.; along with twelve grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. He loved his family and will be sorely missed by them all.
Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 1, 2019, at Memory Hill Gardens in Tuscaloosa.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Big Oak Boys Ranch.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on June 1, 2019