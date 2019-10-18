Tuscaloosa News Obituaries
Magnolia Chapel Funeral Home North
4905 Highway 69 North
Northport, AL 35473
(205) 339-2600
Graveside service
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
2:00 PM
Williamson Cemetery
Northport, AL
James Wyatt Mosley


1941 - 2019
James Wyatt Mosley Obituary
VESTAVIA - James Wyatt Mosley, age 78, of Vestavia, Ala., passed away at home on October 16, 2019. Graveside services will be 2 p.m. Saturday, October 19, 2019, at Williamson Cemetery, Northport, Ala. with Wayne Wilson officiating and Magnolia Chapel North directing. He was preceded in death by his father, Leon Mosley; and mother, Willie Boone Mosley.
Survivors include his wife, Joan Shirley Mosley; sons, Joseph Leon Mosley and James Wyatt Mosley, Jr. and wife Stace Crain Mosley; grandchildren, Joe, Jack, Kate and Sam.
Born on July 2, 1941 in Fayette Alabama, Jim attended Tuscaloosa County High School where he first met Joan. After graduating from the University of Alabama in 1964 - forever becoming a fan of Alabama football - he and Joan married. Jim had a long and successful career in the insurance industry and retired early to spend his time travelling with his family, winning senior golf championships at the club, and finding time now and then to go fishing with friends. Soft-spoken and warmhearted, he was always a welcome and comforting presence.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Organization for Autism Research or the Juvenile Diabetes Foundation.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Oct. 18, 2019
