TUSCALOOSA – Jane Bryant Wilson, age 87, of Tuscaloosa, Ala., passed away on June 6, 2019.

She was preceded in death by her adopted parents, William Hobson Bryant and Jimmie Dora Bryant of Tuscaloosa. She was also predeceased by her birth parents, Percy and Ida Yeager of Fosters, Ala. She had three brothers and one half-sister on the Yeager side of her family.

Jane is survived by her husband of 51 years, Jack C. Wilson; and two daughters from a previous marriage, Jimylu Kimbrell-Cook and Genie Hartmann. She was also the mother of Jane Ellen Kimbrell, twin of Genie Hartmann, who passed July 4, 1959. Jane was grandmother to five grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren.

Jane was an active member of the Tuscaloosa Easter Star, holding various positions. She was previously employed at The Battle-Friedman House where she took care of the planning and execution of private events. Jane was extremely gifted as a florist, chef and event planner. Jane and her husband, Jack loved to travel together. They were both very active with the American Red Cross, Ham Radio Association and working for their community in the Tuscaloosa Historical District. Jane was a very versatile and involved person. She will be missed.

A private funeral will be held at a later date out of state.

Arrangements are under the care of Heritage Chapel Funeral Home & Cremations.

