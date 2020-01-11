Tuscaloosa News Obituaries
|
Memory Chapel Funeral Home
2200 Skyland Blvd East
Tuscaloosa, AL 35405
(205) 553-1430
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Memory Chapel Funeral Home
2200 Skyland Blvd East
Tuscaloosa, AL 35405
Service
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
2:00 PM
Memory Chapel Funeral Home
2200 Skyland Blvd East
Tuscaloosa, AL 35405
Jane Cote Killian Obituary
TUSCALOOSA - Jane Cote Killian, age 90, of Tuscaloosa, died January 9, 2020 at her residence. Services will be 2 p.m. Monday, January 13, 2020, at Memory Chapel Funeral Home, with Father Tom Ackerman and Dolan Davis officiating. Burial will follow in Memory Hill Gardens with Memory Chapel Funeral Home, a Dignity Memorial Provider, directing. Visitation will be one hour prior to services.
She was preceded in death by her husband Lee O. Killian; her parents, Harry and Rose Cote; along with numerous brothers and sisters.
Survivors include her five sons, Tim (Phyllis), Doug (Pam), Mike (Linda), Chris (Leigh Ann) and John (Mark). She had nine grandchildren, Amber McMillian (Draper), Kaitlin Hood (Josh), Lee Killian, Miller Killian, Marshall Killian, Michael Killian, Olivia Killian, Anna Laura Killian, and Cody Killian; five great-grandchildren, Shelby and Gunnar Hobson, Cooper McMillian, and Eli and Delilah Hood; one sister, Brenda Christian (Bob).
Jane was born on April 22, 1929 in Ashland, N.H. and lived her entire adult life in Tuscaloosa. Being a devoted mother and grandmother, she enjoyed every opportunity to be around all the family sporting events and special occasions. She will always be loved by her family and friends and remembered for all the wonderful memories that she gave us.
Pallbearers will be Michael Killian, Lee Killian, Marshall Killian, Cody Killian, Draper McMillian and Josh Hood.
Honorary pallbearers will be her caregivers of Seniors Prefer Homecare, Jennifer Billman, Oasis Hospice and Pine Valley Retirement Community.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Holy Spirt Catholic Church.
Published in Tuscaloosa News from Jan. 11 to Jan. 12, 2020
