|
|
NORTHPORT - Jane Daffron Whitson, age 84, of Northport, Ala., gained her Heavenly wings on February 20, 2019 at Hospice of West Alabama after an extended illness. A sweet and beautiful lady is now at home with her Lord, Jesus Christ. Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, February 25, 2019, at Memory Chapel Funeral Home - 2200 Skyland Blvd East, Tuscaloosa with burial at Memory Hill Gardens. The family will receive visitors from 10:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home. Revs. Jon Wiggins and Jimmy Garner will officiate the service. Arrangements are under the care of Memory Chapel Funeral Home, a Dignity Memorial Provider.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Feb. 23, 2019