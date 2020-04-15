|
|
TUSCALOOSA - Jane Ellis, age 66, of Tuscaloosa, Ala., passed away on April 13, 2020 at home. Her ashes will be scattered at a later date.
She was preceded in death by her father, William Jordan Ellis; mother, Jean Moss Ellis; and sister, Judy Ellis Smith.
Survivors include her niece, Rio Smith Earnest (Brad) and their son, Wyatt Smith Earnest; uncles, Thomas Marshall Ellis (Dot) and Hayse Moss (Patsy); aunt, Shelby Moss; brother-in-law, Retired Col. Tim Smith; and numerous cousins.
Jane taught in the Tuscaloosa City Schools for more than 20 years.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Metro Animal Shelter, Humane Society of West Alabama, or the .
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Apr. 15, 2020