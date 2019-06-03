TUSCALOOSA – Jane Henderson Friday, age 82, passed away Saturday, June 1, 2019 at Hospice of West Alabama. A private graveside service will be followed by The Celebration of Life service Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at 2 p.m. at First Baptist Church, 721 Greensboro Avenue, Tuscaloosa, Alabama 35401 with family visitation beginning at 12:30 p.m. Heritage Chapel Funeral Home directing.

Jane was born in Eutaw, Alabama on September 15, 1936, daughter of Wilson and Ruby Henderson. Jane married Grady Hubert Friday, on December 20, 1956 and they moved to Tuscaloosa in 1967. Jane lovingly worked with Morrison & Smith, CPA until 2002 and as a lifelong Christian was active in the First Baptist Church life including the Agape Sunday School class, and Builders for Christ. Jane loved her family and was a devoted mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.

Jane is survived by her husband, Grady; her daughters, Deborah Friday and Karole Lloyd (John); grandchildren, Mitchell Lloyd, Michael Lloyd, and Alan Lloyd (Jennifer); and great- grandchildren, Colin and Andrew Lloyd. Jane is survived by brother, W. Wilson Henderson (Charlene); brother-in-law, Reuben Greene and many nieces and nephews.

Jane was preceded in death by her sister, Eunice Greene and her parents.

Pallbearers will be grandsons, Alan, Michael and Mitchell Lloyd along with nephews, Wesley Henderson and Rick Greene; and neighbor, Griff Stanley.

Honorary pallbearers are the current and former clients and employees of Morrison & Smith, CPA, current and former employees of Friday Lumber Company, First Baptist Church Agape Sunday School Class, Builders for Christ, Henderson Family Numbered Cousins, Woodridge neighbors, Kay Williams, Tish Jackson, Doctors and Nurses of the Manderson Cancer Center, our nurse, Sabina at DCH Rehabilitation, Dr. John Summerford, and the Doctors and Nurses of Hospice of West Alabama.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the First Baptist Church Lottie Moon Christmas offering, 721 Greensboro Avenue, Tuscaloosa, Alabama 35401 or to Hospice of West Alabama, 3851 Loop Road, Tuscaloosa, AL 35404.

