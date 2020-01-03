Tuscaloosa News Obituaries
|
Heritage Chapel Funeral Home
5200 Old Birmingham Hwy
Tuscaloosa, AL 35404
(205) 553-3555
Memorial service
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
2:00 PM
First United Methodist Church
Jane Hutchins Israel Obituary
TUSCALOOSA – Jane Hutchins Israel, age 91, of Tuscaloosa, Ala., died December 27, 2019, at home. Memorial services will be 2 p.m. Friday, January 3, 2020, at First United Methodist Church. A private burial will follow at Elmwood Cemetery. A reception will follow immediately after the service at the church. Heritage Chapel Funeral Home & Cremations, a Dignity Memorial Provider, is in charge of arrangements.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Willis Dwight Colby Israel, M.D.
Survivors include her daughters, Jennifer Israel Benefield and Nancy Israel Skinner (Bill); sons, Robert Willis Israel, M.D. (Cammie) and Richard Dwight Israel (Margy); grandchildren, Willis Hudson Israel (Katie), Robert Bradford Israel (Anna), Susannah Rembert Israel, Willis Kyle Benefield (Kathleen), Katherine Benefield Craig (Nick), Clifford Colby Israel (Mia), Catherine Collins Israel, Caroline Skinner Wilson (Michael), William Colby Skinner and Mary Talbot Skinner; and ten great-grandchildren.
After growing up in Birmingham, Jane graduated Phi Beta Kappa from Birmingham Southern College in 1949. Following her husband's completion of medical school, Jane became an integral part of the rural medical practice they established in Wedowee, Alabama. She devoted her life to God, her family and her community. She was a lover of the written word and music serving as choir director for many years. Jane was well known for her letters filled with news and encouragement. Grano's greatest joy was found in loving her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. In return, she was much loved.
Memorials may be made to First United Methodist Church Tuscaloosa, Wedowee First United Methodist Church, Birmingham Southern College or the .
Condolences may be offered at www.heritagechapeltuscaloosa.com
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Jan. 3, 2020
