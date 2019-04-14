Home

Graveside service
Monday, Apr. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
Tuscaloosa Memorial Park
Jane Maxwell Madison Obituary
NORTHPORT - Jane Maxwell Madison, age 86, of Northport, Ala., passed away Friday, April 12, 2019 at Heritage Nursing Home. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, April 15, 2019 at Tuscaloosa Memorial Park with Fred Schuckert officiating and Tuscaloosa Memorial Chapel Funeral Home directing.
Jane is survived by her husband of 64 years, Dan Oliver Madison, Sr.; daughter, Claire Madison Mills (Roger); son, Dan Madison, Jr. (Kim); grandchildren, Sara Madison, Anna Madison, Virginia Madison, Cole Mills and Katie Mills; and great-grandchildren, Ella and Brooklyn Madison.
She was a gracious lady, a wonderful wife, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend.
The family would like to give many thanks to the staff of Heritage Nursing Home for their excellent care.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to Grace Church or .
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Apr. 14, 2019
