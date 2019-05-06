|
TUSCALOOSA – Jane Phillips, age 65, of Tuscaloosa, Ala., died May 2, 2019. Graveside services will be 11 a.m. Monday, May 6, 2019 at Tuscaloosa Memorial Park with Tuscaloosa Memorial Chapel Funeral Home directing.
She was preceded in death by her father, Lewis Phillips and mother, Ruth Windham Phillips.
Survivors include her sister, Frans Phillips Duncan (Charles); and brothers, Bud Phillips (Pam) and Walter Phillips (Vickey).
Jane graduated from Tuscaloosa High School in 1972. She retired from the finance department at DCH Regional Medical Center after 40 years.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Callie's Place Animal Shelter.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on May 6, 2019