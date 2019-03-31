|
|
ALICEVILLE - In the providence of Almighty God, Jane Ramsey Kay, age 97, of Aliceville, Alabama, was called to her eternal home on March 30, 2019 A.D.
A Memorial Service thanking the Lord for her life will take place at 11 a.m. at the First Presbyterian Church of Aliceville, Alabama, on Wednesday, April 3, 2019. That service will be led by her former pastor, the Rev. Jason Housewright of Syracuse, New York with Skelton Funeral Home of Reform directing. Visitation will immediately follow the service in the church sanctuary.
She was preceded in death by her husband, the Rev. Thomas G. Kay, Sr. and her four siblings.
Survivors are her children: son, the Rev. Dr. Thomas G. Kay, Jr. (Connie) of Aliceville, Alabama; daughter, Janie Kay Stodghill (John) of Waynesboro, Miss.; son, the Rev. Dr. John S. Kay (Betty) of Wilmette, Ill.; many loving grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren.
Jane led a full life, serving her Lord Jesus Christ as a pastor's wife, church member, Bible teacher, (taught the Tuesday Morning Bible Study of Aliceville for over 30 years), corporate secretary, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, friend and homemaker.
Her family is so thankful for the friends who helped care for her during her later years: Rita Owens, Edith Collie, Loretta Speight, Dora Manning, Margaret Barnes and Dr. Jay Parker and the staffs of Aliceville Manor and Amedisys Hospice.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to the First Presbyterian Church of Aliceville, or the African Bible Colleges.
Published in Tuscaloosa News from Mar. 31 to Apr. 2, 2019