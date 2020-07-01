TUSCALOOSA - Jane V. Weller, of Tuscaloosa, Ala., passed away June 29, 2020 at Hospice of West Alabama. Welcoming her into the Glory of Heaven are her husband of 55 years, Jac Weller and son of 27 years, Jonathan Weller, along with her parents, Columbus and Nina Vanoy, her brother, William Vanoy, and sister, Sarah Gully. Those who will join her one day are her daughter, Janene Paramore and husband Steve, three grandchildren, three more siblings, a wonderful extended family and friends of the kingdom of God around the world.
Jane was born in Vance, Ala. in 1930. At 17, she worked summers at a dry cleaners in Birmingham until Bryce Hospital offered her more than $8 a week. She attended Perry's Business School in the evenings, and was offered a job as secretary in Washington D.C. In 1951 she took the train, by herself, to the big city! She and friends met Jac and friends at the movie theater one night and their walk home together resulted in walking the rest of their lives together, all over the world.
Jac's work at the Pentagon lead to them being stationed in England, Okinawa and Thailand. There, they were introduced to mission work; retired from the Navy after a 20+ year career and joined the International Mission Board in 1970. They worked in media, books and churches in Singapore and then planted churches in Malaysia, completing a second career of 20+ years. And in these last 20+ years, they enjoyed the work and fellowship of Calvary Baptist Church. Mother brought such a special delight to every task and person she was involved with. Everyone who knew her thought she loved them the most. (But I'm sure she loved me the most...)
Services will be 2 p.m. Thursday, July 2, 2020, at Calvary Baptist Church with Dr. Tim Lovett officiating. Burial will follow at 3:30 p.m. at Evergreen Baptist Church Cemetery in Vance, Ala. with Heritage Chapel Funeral Home & Cremations, a Dignity Memorial Provider, directing. Visitation will be 1 – 2 p.m. Thursday, July 2, 2020, at Calvary Baptist Church.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Lottie Moon Missions Offering of SBC/IMB.
Condolences may be offered at www.HeritageChapelTuscaloosa.com.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Jul. 1, 2020.