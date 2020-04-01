|
|
BIRMINGHAM - Janet Mims Guyton, age 55, of Birmingham, Ala., died March 29, 2020 at Plantation Manor Nursing Home. Graveside Service will be 11 a.m. Friday, April 3, 2020, at Memory Chapel Funeral Home, 2200 Skyland Blvd. East, Tuscaloosa, AL 35405, with Keith Pugh officiating and Memory Chapel Funeral Home, a Dignity Memorial Provider, directing.
She was preceded in death by her father, James N. Guyton III; grandparents, James N. Guyton Jr. and Dorothy Guyton, and Cecil Crawford Mims and Flora Clements Mims; and stepfather, Pete B. Bracknell.
Survivors include her mother, Celia Mims Bracknell of Birmingham, Ala.; sister, Lori Friloux (Zach); and stepsisters, Karol Hagler (Stanley), Kay Bracknell and Kimre Bracknell. Jan will forever be remembered by her nieces, nephews, aunt, uncle, cousins, extended family and friends.
Jan went to be in the arms of God on Sunday, March 29, 2020. Jan had many friends and spread joy wherever she went. She loved attending her special Sunday school class and loved music. Eating out at restaurants, traveling with family and shopping were some of her favorite activities.
The family wishes to express their deep appreciation for the friendship and loving care given to Jan by Mildred Flemming, Southeast Hospice, and the staff of Plantation Manor Nursing home. Thank you sincerely for your comforting words, kindness and prayers in our time of sadness.
Memorial contributions in Jan's honor may be sent to: Eagles Wings, 12379 Eagles Wings Drive, Coker, AL 35452 or Alabama Childhood Food Solutions (ACFS), 205 Old Home Place, Alpine, AL 35014.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Apr. 1, 2020